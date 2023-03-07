Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 111.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. King Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in Broadcom by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 2,081 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO stock traded down $5.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $627.71. The stock had a trading volume of 574,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $645.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $585.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $529.91.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.38 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 73.52% and a net margin of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 EPS. Broadcom’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 61.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Broadcom from $680.00 to $725.00 in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Broadcom from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $673.89.

Broadcom Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.