Unigestion Holding SA Raises Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the second quarter worth about $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,785.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ:BKNG traded down $15.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,598.40. The stock had a trading volume of 101,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,354.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,049.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

