Unigestion Holding SA Increases Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 110.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 232,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 122,338 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,876,343,000 after acquiring an additional 561,193 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 8.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,781,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,076,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710,957 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Newmont by 0.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,392,739,000 after buying an additional 260,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,859,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,602,709,000 after buying an additional 3,819,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after acquiring an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $1.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,826,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,991,375. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $86.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 8th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -407.40%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,643,540.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $530,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,643,540.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,294,720. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Newmont in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Securities upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Newmont from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.93.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

