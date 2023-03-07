Unigestion Holding SA Has $5.39 Million Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,968 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,941,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,703,000 after buying an additional 800,290 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,498,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,398,000 after buying an additional 764,385 shares during the period. FIFTHDELTA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,350,000 after buying an additional 288,808 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,062,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,672,000 after buying an additional 195,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ROK. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $238.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.24.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $302.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,191. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $281.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $34.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.44. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $190.08 and a one year high of $307.28.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 8,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total transaction of $2,275,360.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,602,410.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,206 shares in the company, valued at $350,330.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,428 shares of company stock valued at $6,375,796. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

Recommended Stories

