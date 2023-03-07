Unigestion Holding SA Has $27.40 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 149,183 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises approximately 1.6% of Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $27,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,910,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,904,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.22. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.95 and a one year high of $81.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.60% and a net margin of 13.71%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMY shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

