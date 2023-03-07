Unigestion Holding SA Has $12.97 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Unigestion Holding SA lessened its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,734 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth $38,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DG traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.60. The stock had a trading volume of 388,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,948,210. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.96.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $237.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $276.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Dollar General to $265.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.25.

In other news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

