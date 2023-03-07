Unigestion Holding SA Grows Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA owned 0.13% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $19,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,801,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,784,000 after purchasing an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,029,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

EXPD traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.81. The company had a trading volume of 396,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,394. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $86.08 and a one year high of $119.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.17. The company has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.00.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXPD shares. Cowen cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $100.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

