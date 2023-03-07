Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Posted by on Mar 7th, 2023

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TDGet Rating) (TSE:TD) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,195 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 763,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.