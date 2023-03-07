Unigestion Holding SA Cuts Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Unigestion Holding SA reduced its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,195 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $14,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 75.1% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Scotiabank upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.57.

Shares of TD stock traded down $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $63.61. 763,964 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $57.27 and a twelve month high of $82.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.41 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.721 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 44.71%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

