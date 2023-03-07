Unigestion Holding SA Buys 6,684 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 225,962 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,684 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in HP were worth $5,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPQ traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.02. 1,699,741 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,265. The company has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.08 and a 1-year high of $41.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24.

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a negative return on equity of 141.20% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. HP’s payout ratio is 41.83%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Cfra set a $31.00 price objective on HP in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on HP from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on HP from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other HP news, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,238.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,532. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,149,407. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

