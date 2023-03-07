Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 71,714 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Unigestion Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,156,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,714 shares during the period. FOX accounts for approximately 2.1% of Unigestion Holding SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in FOX were worth $35,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in FOX by 226.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in FOX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of FOX by 179.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FOX in the second quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FOX during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOXA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Macquarie reduced their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of FOX from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FOX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Insider Transactions at FOX

FOX Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 19.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 585,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,995. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.27. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $28.01 and a 12 month high of $42.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Further Reading

