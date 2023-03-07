Unigestion Holding SA Acquires 3,417 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,417 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $19,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Booking by 188.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Booking during the third quarter worth about $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,314.64, for a total value of $231,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,874 shares in the company, valued at $103,867,155.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,600.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $15.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,598.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,294. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,354.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,049.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,630.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.83 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.