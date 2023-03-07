UNC Management Company Inc. Takes Position in Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX)

UNC Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Riley Exploration Permian makes up approximately 0.0% of UNC Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 9.0% in the third quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 11,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 14.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 6.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 8.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:REPX traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, reaching $34.49. The company had a trading volume of 21,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,273. Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.91 and a twelve month high of $36.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.73%.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

