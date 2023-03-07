Ulysses Management LLC Invests $1.06 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ulysses Management LLC bought a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000. Moderna makes up approximately 0.2% of Ulysses Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 100.8% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Moderna from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.86.

Moderna Stock Performance

MRNA stock traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.86. 1,218,040 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,731,770. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.70. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.03 and a 52 week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $173.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.37.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a net margin of 43.41% and a return on equity of 46.34%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $11.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at $304,022,051. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.90, for a total value of $40,155.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,693 shares in the company, valued at $266,778,882.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $1,390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,187,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,022,051. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 487,776 shares of company stock valued at $87,085,165. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

