UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 147,918 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $528,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,282,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $960,755,000 after acquiring an additional 338,463 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 4.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,498,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $687,743,000 after acquiring an additional 134,676 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.9% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,741,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $501,001,000 after acquiring an additional 103,984 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,126,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,856,000 after acquiring an additional 64,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Chubb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,067,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,060,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.18, for a total transaction of $5,064,948.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 272,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,726,115.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CB shares. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Chubb from $258.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.36.

CB traded down $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $205.78. 437,362 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,872. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $85.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.41. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.58 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.81 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 26.52%.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

