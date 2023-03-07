UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 496,840 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,067,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 496,840 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.32% of Exxon Mobil worth $1,140,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, hitting $112.35. The company had a trading volume of 4,502,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817,042. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.01. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $76.25 and a 52-week high of $119.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.45%.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.70.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

