UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 333,245 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,152,810 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after buying an additional 333,245 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VMware were worth $655,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,023 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,386 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,311 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 6,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.01, for a total transaction of $804,837.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,417,818.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VMW. UBS Group raised their price objective on VMware from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho reduced their price target on VMware from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on VMware from $142.50 to $139.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

NYSE VMW traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $120.08. The stock had a trading volume of 551,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,359. The company has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $120.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.81. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.53 and a twelve month high of $132.15.

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

