UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,603,071 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,603,071 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,404,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACN. Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 108.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE:ACN traded down $4.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $264.66. 470,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,517. The company has a market cap of $166.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $277.97.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Accenture in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $324.79.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

