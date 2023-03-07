UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $914.57 Million Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,158,692 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 36,378 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $914,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.55, for a total value of $347,072.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,303 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,977.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,162 shares of company stock worth $11,078,914 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX traded down $3.21 on Tuesday, reaching $288.41. 238,845 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,314,519. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $232.97 and a 12 month high of $325.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.00. The company has a market cap of $74.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.10.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

