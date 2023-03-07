UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,551,720 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 298,593 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Intel worth $555,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 258.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $28.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $23.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.28.

Insider Activity at Intel

Intel Trading Down 1.2 %

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.89 per share, with a total value of $50,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $486,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $25.67. 13,160,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,279,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.47. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $14.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.49%.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

