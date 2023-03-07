UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,263,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 912,795 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.73% of Salesforce worth $1,044,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Salesforce by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after buying an additional 13,483,854 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,688,506 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,968,955,000 after buying an additional 210,376 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,057,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,590,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after purchasing an additional 18,581 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.10, for a total transaction of $136,372.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,220,453,852.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 7,500 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.18, for a total value of $1,411,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,214,883.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,868 shares of company stock valued at $4,560,558. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CRM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $183.56. The company had a trading volume of 4,324,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,586,046. Salesforce, Inc. has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $222.15. The stock has a market cap of $183.56 billion, a PE ratio of 875.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $157.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.99 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Salesforce from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Salesforce from $162.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Northland Securities raised their target price on Salesforce from $150.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.24.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

