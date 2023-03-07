U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 48,183 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,183 shares during the period. Wheaton Precious Metals accounts for about 0.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $8,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WPM. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,080,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,438,000 after purchasing an additional 273,480 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,310,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,440,000 after buying an additional 485,237 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,161,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,260,000 after acquiring an additional 707,233 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,166,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,999,000 after acquiring an additional 464,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,766,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,960,000 after acquiring an additional 453,622 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WPM. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.71.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The company had a trading volume of 1,229,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,978. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.62 and a 1 year high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

