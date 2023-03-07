U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 44,158 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

U S Global Investors Inc. decreased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 44,158 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 0.15% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 21,536,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,009,000 after buying an additional 2,950,092 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,531,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,913 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,003,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,270,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,837,000 after acquiring an additional 669,599 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,164,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,695 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OR traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 404,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,601. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.97 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.041 dividend. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 29th.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquisition, mining, and exploration of precious metals, streams, and other royalties. It holds interests in the Canadian Malartic mine. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

