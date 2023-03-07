U S Global Investors Inc. Sells 1,274,529 Shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its holdings in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,590,162 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,274,529 shares during the quarter. American Airlines Group comprises 12.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned 2.55% of American Airlines Group worth $199,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 84.9% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 54.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Airlines Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:AAL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.46. 7,671,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,339,119. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.32. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $21.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.42) earnings per share. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Airlines Group to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on American Airlines Group from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American Airlines Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO David Seymour sold 74,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $1,196,062.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 398,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,385,887.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Airlines Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

