U S Global Investors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GREK. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 188,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,931 shares during the period.

Global X MSCI Greece ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GREK traded down $0.57 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,465. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.29. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.74 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

