U S Global Investors Inc. Purchases 47,000 Shares of Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) by 78.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Natura &Co were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCO. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $827,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Natura &Co by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 978,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after acquiring an additional 137,819 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 300.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 18,528 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 3rd quarter valued at $668,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Natura &Co by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 74,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 23,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America raised Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

NYSE:NTCO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.81. 286,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,857. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.19. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $12.34.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

