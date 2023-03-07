U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $3.27 Million in AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU)

U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE:AU – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,404 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,000. U S Global Investors Inc. owned about 0.06% of AngloGold Ashanti as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its stake in AngloGold Ashanti by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 14,335 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AU has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC downgraded shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Investec upgraded AngloGold Ashanti from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngloGold Ashanti currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 2.1 %

AngloGold Ashanti Cuts Dividend

NYSE:AU traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.92. 1,041,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,891,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.05. AngloGold Ashanti Limited has a 52 week low of $11.94 and a 52 week high of $26.96.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 2.4%.

AngloGold Ashanti Profile

(Get Rating)

AngloGold Ashanti Ltd. engages in the exploration, mining, and production of gold. It operates through the following business segments: Africa, Australia, and Americas. The Africa segment consists of Ghana, Guinea, the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo), and Tanzania. The Americas segment comprises of Argentina, Brazil, and projects in Colombia and the United States.

Featured Stories

