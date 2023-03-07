U S Global Investors Inc. Invests $100,000 in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,023 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Golar LNG by 38.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,041 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $1,029,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 102.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,232 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 630,818 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,152 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,609,000 after buying an additional 17,040 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Golar LNG in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golar LNG Stock Down 2.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GLNG traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $22.29. The company had a trading volume of 616,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,142. Golar LNG Limited has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $30.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Golar LNG Profile
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
