U S Global Investors Inc. Has $20.40 Million Holdings in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

U S Global Investors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 304,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 119,912 shares during the period. Copa comprises approximately 1.3% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Copa worth $20,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Copa by 136.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Copa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Copa by 96.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Copa by 51.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in Copa during the third quarter valued at $201,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CPA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Copa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Copa from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Copa from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen upgraded Copa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.13.

Shares of NYSE:CPA traded up $1.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.74. 74,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 440,957. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 12-month low of $55.25 and a 12-month high of $96.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.22.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $890.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $887.42 million. Copa had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 11.74%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Copa Holdings SA engages in the provision of air transportation. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; South America; Central America; and Caribbean. The firm offers international flights to Costa Rica, Jamaica, Colombia, and other cities. The company was founded on May 6, 1998 and is headquartered in Panama.

