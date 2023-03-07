U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 6,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its position in shares of Mosaic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 19,184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 0.8% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Mosaic by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Shares of MOS traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $54.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,624,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,156,985. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.36. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 10.02%.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

