U S Global Investors Inc. Decreases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

U S Global Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 424,052 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 29,094 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group comprises approximately 2.5% of U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. U S Global Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Expedia Group worth $39,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,058,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 727.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,423,993 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $135,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,800 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 569.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,131,879 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $106,046,000 after purchasing an additional 962,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,432,393 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $134,201,000 after purchasing an additional 868,656 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $70,609.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Expedia Group Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.45.

Expedia Group stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $108.27. 947,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,613,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $106.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The firm has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.60. Expedia Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.39 and a fifty-two week high of $203.98.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

