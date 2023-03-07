U S Global Investors Inc. Acquires 1,500 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 72.2% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $27,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 58.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,483.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total value of $1,032,972.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total value of $425,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,416 over the last three months. 12.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott International Trading Down 0.3 %

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Marriott International from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.50.

MAR traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $174.53. 513,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,537. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The company has a market cap of $53.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.12, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.29. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a return on equity of 168.43% and a net margin of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.04%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

