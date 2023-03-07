U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 616,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the period. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $24,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,793,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $945,727,000 after acquiring an additional 303,443 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,674,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,283,000 after acquiring an additional 769,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,266,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,466,000 after purchasing an additional 640,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:USB traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,355,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,327,190. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

