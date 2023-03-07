Tyra Biosciences (NASDAQ:TYRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Tyra Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYRA – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 76,096 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 42% from the previous session’s volume of 53,577 shares.The stock last traded at $14.26 and had previously closed at $13.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Tyra Biosciences from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $609.79 million, a P/E ratio of -11.47 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.38.

In other news, major shareholder Mva Investors, Llc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $2,620,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,044.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 19.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 1,375,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,832,000 after purchasing an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC now owns 945,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 49,289 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 599,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,274,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 289,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 23,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tyra Biosciences by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 253,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tyra Biosciences, Inc, a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor resistance and enhance outcomes for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidate is TYRA-300, a selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor (FGFR)3 for the treatment of muscle invasive bladder cancer.

