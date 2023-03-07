Twin Securities Inc. Sells 247,221 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Twin Securities Inc. lessened its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247,221 shares during the period. Momentive Global accounts for approximately 0.1% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc.’s holdings in Momentive Global were worth $144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MNTV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Momentive Global by 339.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Momentive Global by 11,390.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $63,000. CenterBook Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the third quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Momentive Global news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total value of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at $11,318,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 13,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $104,480.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,458,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,318,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Priyanka Carr sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.76, for a total transaction of $67,993.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 245,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,195.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,162 shares of company stock worth $254,516 over the last quarter. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MNTV has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Momentive Global in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Momentive Global from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.42.

MNTV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.90. The stock had a trading volume of 372,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.18. Momentive Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $18.48.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback, and SurveyMonkey.

