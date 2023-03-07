Twin Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 134,174 Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Twin Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 134,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,823,000. Atlas Air Worldwide accounts for about 6.0% of Twin Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Twin Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Atlas Air Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 657.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 644 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000.

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Atlas Air Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of AAWW stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 210,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 464,482. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $100.45. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $102.27. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide ( NASDAQ:AAWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The transportation company reported $5.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $0.07. Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.