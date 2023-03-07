Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Trims Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. decreased its position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 70.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,643 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up approximately 0.3% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Selway Asset Management bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.26. 6,184,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,354,273. The firm has a market cap of $55.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $51.03 and a 52-week high of $77.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.14.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.21 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 5.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on OXY. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

