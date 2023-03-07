Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Has $51,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 42.3% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $30,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1,491.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 2.8 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,871,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,181,125. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $265.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.36.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Bank of America had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Activity

In other Bank of America news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total value of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.44 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.