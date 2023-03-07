Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF accounts for 0.6% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 130.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF stock traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,470,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,320,086. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.35 and a 200-day moving average of $140.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a one year low of $108.00 and a one year high of $170.62.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

