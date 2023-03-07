Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 821.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $58,392,000 after acquiring an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.23. 1,476,951 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,800,615. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $109.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $139.86. The stock has a market cap of $186.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $128.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen boosted their target price on NIKE from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, KGI Securities raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,466,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,577.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,280,750. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.