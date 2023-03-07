TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF) Head-To-Head Survey

TRX Gold (NYSE:TRX – Get Rating) and Beadell Resources (OTCMKTS:BDREF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares TRX Gold and Beadell Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TRX Gold $24.81 million 4.89 -$6.22 million ($0.01) -43.91 Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Beadell Resources has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TRX Gold.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

TRX Gold has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beadell Resources has a beta of 3.13, indicating that its share price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TRX Gold and Beadell Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TRX Gold 0 0 1 0 3.00 Beadell Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

TRX Gold currently has a consensus price target of $1.10, suggesting a potential upside of 150.51%. Given TRX Gold’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TRX Gold is more favorable than Beadell Resources.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.1% of TRX Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of TRX Gold shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares TRX Gold and Beadell Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TRX Gold -2.75% -7.70% -5.88% Beadell Resources N/A N/A N/A

Summary

TRX Gold beats Beadell Resources on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TRX Gold

(Get Rating)

TRX Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania. The Buckreef Project consists of over four prospects, namely Buckreef, Bingwa, Tembo and Eastern Porphyry. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Beadell Resources

(Get Rating)

Beadell Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration for and evaluation of mineral resources in Australia and Brazil. It operates through the Australian Exploration; and Brazilian Exploration and Operations segments. Its projects include Brazil Tucano Gold Mine and Brazil Tartaruga Project. The company was founded by Peter Reginald Bowler, Robert Holmes Watkins and Gregory Barrett on May 3, 2007 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

