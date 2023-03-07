Trust Asset Management LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 50 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.6% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BKNG. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Insider Activity

Booking Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,864.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,120 shares of company stock valued at $4,893,155. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG traded down $11.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2,601.47. The company had a trading volume of 118,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,596. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,616.85 and a 1-year high of $2,630.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,354.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,049.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 125.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.