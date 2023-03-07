Trust Asset Management LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its position in shares of Accenture by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,260 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Accenture from $290.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Accenture Price Performance

In other Accenture news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,448,738.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total value of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $4.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.64. The company had a trading volume of 503,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,994,785. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $275.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.97. The firm has a market cap of $166.79 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a fifty-two week low of $242.95 and a fifty-two week high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.