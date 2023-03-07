Trust Asset Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 8,670 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 14,960 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 27,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,731,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 6,953 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.6% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,157 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.94.

Shares of TJX stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,476,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

