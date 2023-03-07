Trust Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,731 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.4% of Trust Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Mizuho upped their price objective on Mastercard from $380.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.41.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $375.99, for a total value of $7,519,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,113,488.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 655,522 shares of company stock valued at $242,724,561 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $4.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $362.67. 608,341 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,742,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $345.71 billion, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $365.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $339.64. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.31%.

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

