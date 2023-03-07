Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 447 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in American Express by 79.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $366,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202,912 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $666,377,000 after acquiring an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in American Express by 42.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on American Express from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Express from $167.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Stock Down 1.1 %

American Express stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.14. 767,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,736. The business has a fifty day moving average of $164.86 and a 200 day moving average of $154.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 12-month low of $130.65 and a 12-month high of $194.35.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,054.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

