Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 3,362 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,150 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 97,399 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 10,758 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 24,335 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Intel by 6.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 40,942 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 15.8% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,864 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on INTC. Cowen started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Intel from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.28.
INTC stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.81. The stock had a trading volume of 14,390,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,300,688. The firm has a market cap of $106.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.47. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $24.59 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 74.49%.
Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.
