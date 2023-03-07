Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Purchased by Tsai Capital Corp

Tsai Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Trupanion accounts for about 3.0% of Tsai Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Trupanion by 162.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Trupanion by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trupanion by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion Stock Performance

Shares of TRUP stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.19. 144,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,372. Trupanion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.77 and a 12-month high of $99.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.80 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 14.25% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $246.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Trupanion’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total transaction of $195,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at $42,159,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.96, for a total value of $195,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 861,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,159,896.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Doak sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,372. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,621,907 over the last quarter. 5.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trupanion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.67.

Trupanion Profile

(Get Rating)

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment is involved in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members.

Featured Articles

