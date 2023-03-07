Truepoint Inc. Reduces Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Truepoint Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,563,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 491,097 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 8.5% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Truepoint Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $165,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 240.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 55.9% during the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.49. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,814,049. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.74. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

