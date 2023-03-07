Truepoint Inc. Purchases 803,621 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,086,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803,621 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 3.0% of Truepoint Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $58,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $56,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.15. 1,078,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,880,608. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.13. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $37.52.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

