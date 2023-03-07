TRON Price Hits $0.0664 on Top Exchanges (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. In the last week, TRON has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. TRON has a market cap of $4.76 billion and $211.96 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0664 or 0.00000298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00011476 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004963 BTC.
- Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006704 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001231 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004426 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001985 BTC.
TRON Coin Profile
TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 91,342,838,609 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official website is tron.network.
Buying and Selling TRON
